SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Billeaud Capital Management Inc.

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Trust accounts for approximately 13.9% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Trust worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 118.9% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 2,551.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 116,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) opened at $127.49 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,300.00 and a P/E ratio of -14.65.

Separately, Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of SPDR Gold Trust to $28,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

SPDR Gold Trust Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

