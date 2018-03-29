Biocept (BIOC) Trading Down 9.4% Following Weak Earnings

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 4,856,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,752,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 375.28% and a negative return on equity of 359.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 962,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample.

