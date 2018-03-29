Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $51,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer set a $350.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $350.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.07.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at $271.82 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $370.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,097.96, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/biogen-inc-biib-shares-bought-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp-updated.html.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.