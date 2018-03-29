Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $68,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,631.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $2,601,512. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.07.

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $273.63. 386,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,047. The firm has a market cap of $56,097.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $370.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

