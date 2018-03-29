BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ BEAT) opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1,024.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.33 million. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other BioTelemetry news, insider Fred Broadway sold 54,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,850,578.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 577.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

