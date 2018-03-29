Bismuth (BIS) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00014597 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. Bismuth has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $39,564.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004989 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,339,487 coins and its circulating supply is 8,610,184 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. It is not currently possible to buy Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

