Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $2.36 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $360.52 million and $2.26 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00031749 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, EXX and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00054388 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011972 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00068979 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022357 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029050 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00491253 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 155,644,250 coins and its circulating supply is 152,746,875 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, OEX, BigONE, Huobi, Kucoin, YoBit, Bit-Z, Binance, EXX, Exrates, OKEx, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, AEX, CoinBene and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

