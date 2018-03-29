Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $342,772.00 and approximately $510.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00735391 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014716 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00145354 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029960 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

