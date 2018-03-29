Bitcoin Silver (BTCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Bitcoin Silver (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin Silver token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Silver has traded flat against the dollar. Bitcoin Silver has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Silver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Silver alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.33 or 0.01649410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006773 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015438 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001508 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Bitcoin Silver Token Profile

Bitcoin Silver (BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Silver’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Silver’s official website is bitcoinsilver.io. Bitcoin Silver’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Silver

Bitcoin Silver can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Silver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Silver must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Silver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Silver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.