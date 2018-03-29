BitcoinDark (CRYPTO:BTCD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,349.00

BitcoinDark (CURRENCY:BTCD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, BitcoinDark has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinDark coin can currently be bought for about $51.39 or 0.00764745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. BitcoinDark has a market capitalization of $66.23 million and $91,349.00 worth of BitcoinDark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036175 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002190 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018578 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BitcoinDark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2014. BitcoinDark’s total supply is 1,288,862 coins. BitcoinDark’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDark. BitcoinDark’s official website is bitcoindark.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinDark is /r/bitcoindark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Dark (BTCD) is a PoW and PoS hybrid alternatve crypto currency based on the same algorithm as Bitcoin itself – SHA256 – the difference is in the intent behind development – where Bitcoin is moving towards regulatory approval with increased transparency, BitcoinDark tries to push further of the belief of decentralisation and anonymity. The block time is 60 seconds – there was a 1.5 premine and a total of 22 million coins are scheduled to be produced. Following the announcement of the Komodo Platform by the SuperNet team, BitcoinDark could be swapped for KMD coins and will be so until 2018. BTCD technology will be further advanced in the KMD platform. “

BitcoinDark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase BitcoinDark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinDark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinDark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

