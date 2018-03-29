Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $73.61 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00080170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.91 or 0.05447740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $712.41 or 0.10056900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01620670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.02484540 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00206734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00645125 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00077118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02630970 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 16,880,553 coins and its circulating supply is 12,961,846 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period.”

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-CEX, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

