bitJob 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $260,496.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $260,496.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitJob has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One bitJob token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Qryptos, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitJob alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00721051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013283 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00145689 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029534 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Radar Relay, IDEX, Qryptos and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.