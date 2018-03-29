Bitpark Coin Price Hits $0.0114 (BPC)

Bitpark Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Bitpark Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Bitpark Coin has a total market capitalization of $855,788.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitpark Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitpark Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00711632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00145392 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Bitpark Coin Token Profile

Bitpark Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitpark Coin is bitpark.net. Bitpark Coin’s official Twitter account is @BITPARK_.

Buying and Selling Bitpark Coin

Bitpark Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Bitpark Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitpark Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitpark Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

