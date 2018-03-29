BitQuark (BTQ) Price Hits $0.0082

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, BitQuark has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One BitQuark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitQuark has a market cap of $80,210.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitQuark Profile

BitQuark (BTQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,791,188 coins. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin. BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info.

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy BitQuark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitQuark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitQuark using one of the exchanges listed above.

