bitqy (BQ) Market Capitalization Tops $7.57 Million

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. bitqy has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $300.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitqy has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One bitqy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitqy alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00720895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00145799 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00030649 BTC.

About bitqy

bitqy’s genesis date was August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,982,025 tokens. The official website for bitqy is bitqy.org. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial.

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to purchase bitqy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitqy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitqy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitqy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitqy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.