BitSerial Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, BitSerial has traded up 84% against the dollar. BitSerial has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $858.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSerial token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

BitSerial Profile

BitSerial is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. BitSerial’s official website is bitserial.io. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSerial must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSerial using one of the exchanges listed above.

