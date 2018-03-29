Bitswift (SWIFT) Tops One Day Volume of $2,991.00

Bitswift (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Bitswift token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00007364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitswift has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitswift has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $2,991.00 worth of Bitswift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift Token Profile

Bitswift (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. Bitswift’s total supply is 3,884,635 tokens. Bitswift’s official website is bitswift.io. Bitswift’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitswift

Bitswift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitswift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitswift must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitswift using one of the exchanges listed above.

