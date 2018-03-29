Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Share Price

Media stories about Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Black Knight earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9905478864194 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $7,153.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.08 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 11.32%. equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Knight Equity raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $278,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

