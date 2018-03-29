BlackBerry (BB) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James Financial

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been given a $11.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BlackBerry from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

BlackBerry (BB) traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,210. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6,650.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.12.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.88 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 37.36%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

