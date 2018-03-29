BlackRock Inc. Purchases 82,691 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,473,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.71% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $146,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 16,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $292,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $64,819.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,243.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,502 shares of company stock worth $1,661,696 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $1,325.81, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

