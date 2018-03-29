BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.55% of Cutera worth $91,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cutera by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cutera by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cutera by 55.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Larry Laber sold 5,843 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $264,980.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,647.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Reinstein sold 7,175 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $325,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $702.24, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Cutera had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

