BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.56% of Herc worth $98,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Herc by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Herc by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,899.34, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.86 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

