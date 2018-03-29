BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.71% of Enstar Group worth $144,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enstar Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Enstar Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ ESGR) opened at $212.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4,062.47, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.78. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $180.50 and a 1 year high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company’s segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities.

