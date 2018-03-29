BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,851,721 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.09% of Philip Morris International worth $10,000,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 399.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $135,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market cap of $150,243.94, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 110.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

