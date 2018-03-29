BlackRock Inc. Has $148.22 Million Position in Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.32% of Xperi worth $148,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,802.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,080. Xperi Co. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,072.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter. Xperi had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently -70.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

