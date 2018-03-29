BlackRock Inc. Has $96.18 Million Position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,971 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.74% of Rudolph Technologies worth $96,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 327,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,627,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 91,751 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 307,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,341.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Roth sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $468,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,638.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.38, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Rudolph Technologies Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

