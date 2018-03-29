BlackRock Inc. Has $145.78 Million Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,729,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.74% of OraSure Technologies worth $145,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 572,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 311,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,819,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OraSure Technologies news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $504,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $419,294.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,027.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.60. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

