Blackstar (BSTAR) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Blackstar has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Blackstar has a total market capitalization of $85,528.00 and approximately $366.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackstar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037825 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Blackstar Coin Profile

BSTAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev. Blackstar’s official website is blackstarotc.com.

Buying and Selling Blackstar

Blackstar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Blackstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackstar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

