Blitzcash One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,108.00 (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Blitzcash has a market cap of $2.22 million and $6,108.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blitzcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00007856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blitzcash has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031325 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011955 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070372 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021642 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029250 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00462324 BTC.

Blitzcash Coin Profile

Blitzcash (BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2014. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,137,055 coins. The official website for Blitzcash is blitz.cash. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize.

Buying and Selling Blitzcash

Blitzcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blitzcash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blitzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

