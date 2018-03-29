Blitzcash Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,450.00 (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Blitzcash has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $5,450.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blitzcash has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Blitzcash coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032071 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011916 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00069171 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021795 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00029259 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00500346 BTC.

About Blitzcash

Blitzcash (BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2014. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,137,038 coins. Blitzcash’s official website is blitz.cash. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize.

Buying and Selling Blitzcash

Blitzcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blitzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

