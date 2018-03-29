BlockCAT Hits Market Cap of $4.46 Million (CRYPTO:CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $3,476.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockCAT has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007876 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Cryptopia, IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockCAT alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00709289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00184052 BTC.

BlockCAT Profile

BlockCAT was first traded on July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockCAT Token Trading

BlockCAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Radar Relay and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BlockCAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlockCAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.