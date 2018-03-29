Blockchain Index (BLX) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Blockchain Index (CURRENCY:BLX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Blockchain Index token can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00048744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Index has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blockchain Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Index has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Index alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00745586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Blockchain Index Profile

Blockchain Index was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Blockchain Index’s total supply is 440,352 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockchain Index is /r/ICONOMI. Blockchain Index’s official website is www.iconomi.net/dashboard/#/INDEX.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Index

Blockchain Index can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Blockchain Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Index must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.