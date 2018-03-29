Investec Raises Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Price Target to GBX 215

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) had its price objective raised by Investec from GBX 210 ($2.90) to GBX 215 ($2.97) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.90) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) opened at GBX 183 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.00. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.65).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc is a global publisher. The Company is involved in the publication of books and other related services. The Company operates through four publishing divisions: Adult, Children’s & Educational, Academic & Professional, and Information. These divisions derive their revenue from book publishing, sale of publishing and distribution rights, management and other publishing services.

