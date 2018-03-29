Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Blucora (BCOR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Blucora by 15,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 697.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blucora (BCOR) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 42,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,123.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.10. Blucora has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Blucora had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 33,572 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $806,735.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 77,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,891,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,272 shares of company stock worth $4,273,842 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

