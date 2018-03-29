Blue Apron (APRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.43 to $3.31 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 787.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $471,998.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,548.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,666 shares of company stock worth $853,665 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine.

