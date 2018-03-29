BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,224 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in WPX Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WPX Energy by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 920,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) opened at $14.05 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

WPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

