BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give National Health Investors (NHI) a $70.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of National Health Investors (NHI) opened at $67.75 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $2,754.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.43). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.19%.

In related news, VP John L. Spaid acquired 500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,066.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.47 per share, with a total value of $130,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,672.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,812 shares of company stock valued at $183,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,028,000 after purchasing an additional 183,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 530,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,012,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 358,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

