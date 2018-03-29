BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Celanese (CE)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,373.90, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Celanese (CE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/bmo-capital-markets-initiates-coverage-on-celanese-ce.html.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.