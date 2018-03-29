BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$147.00” Price Target for The Clorox (CLX)

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has been assigned a $147.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on The Clorox from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 193,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,987. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,354.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Clorox had a return on equity of 126.70% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Clorox by 32.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Clorox by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Clorox by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 783,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Clorox by 63.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in The Clorox by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

