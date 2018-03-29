BMW (BMW) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BMW (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Monday morning.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMW currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.08 ($118.62).

Shares of BMW (ETR:BMW) opened at €85.56 ($105.63) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,750.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.42. BMW has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($119.80).

BMW Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

