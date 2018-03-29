Comparing Kroger (KR) and Bojangles (BOJA)

Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bojangles does not pay a dividend. Kroger pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Bojangles shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kroger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Bojangles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kroger and Bojangles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $122.66 billion 0.17 $1.91 billion $2.11 11.19 Bojangles $547.44 million 0.91 $72.00 million $1.87 7.30

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Bojangles. Bojangles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kroger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kroger has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bojangles has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kroger and Bojangles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 0 13 10 0 2.43 Bojangles 0 8 1 0 2.11

Kroger presently has a consensus price target of $27.16, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Bojangles has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Bojangles’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bojangles is more favorable than Kroger.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.55% 29.27% 5.07% Bojangles 13.15% 13.17% 5.66%

Summary

Kroger beats Bojangles on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates. These facilities are located throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, Kroger operated, either directly or through its subsidiaries, 2,796 supermarkets under a range of local banner names, of which 2,255 had pharmacies and 1,445 had fuel centers. As of January 28, 2017, the Company offered ClickList and Harris Teeter ExpressLane, personalized, order online, pick up at the store services at 637 of its supermarkets. P$$T, Check This Out and Heritage Farm are the three brands. Its other brands include Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic.

About Bojangles

Bojangles’, Inc. is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea. The Company’s food is offered a la carte and in combos. The Company’s chicken, fixin’s, biscuits and Legendary Iced Tea may also be ordered in boxes or family meals, and larger combinations may be offered as tailgate specials or may be packaged in its Big Bo Box. The Company offers Southern style mac ‘n cheese made from two cheeses; fat-free green beans; cole slaw, and mashed potatoes with gravy. Its menu also features salads, sandwiches and its whole meat Roasted Chicken Bites.

