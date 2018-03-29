BOK Financial (BOKF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,394.33, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.73 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 560.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/bok-financial-bokf-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.