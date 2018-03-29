BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of BOK Financial worth $97,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ BOKF) opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6,529.85, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.73 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

