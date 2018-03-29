Booking (BKNG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Booking earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.431843604623 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,459.49 to $1,739.71 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,065.66.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $25.70 on Thursday, hitting $2,080.39. 395,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,051. Booking has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $100,322.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. Booking had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 87.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total transaction of $646,052.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total value of $7,936,550.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,419 shares of company stock worth $9,550,806. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/booking-bkng-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.