Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 866,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 71,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 193,710 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 751,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 85,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,256,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Phalen sold 15,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $399,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,456 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37,163.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

