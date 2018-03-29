Boulder Growth and Income Fund (BIF) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.24

Media stories about Boulder Growth and Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boulder Growth and Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.2290354169148 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Boulder Growth and Income Fund (NYSE BIF) opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Boulder Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $11.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

About Boulder Growth and Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return comprising both income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks, such as dividend-paying closed-end funds and real estate investment trusts.

