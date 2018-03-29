Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39,950.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta, Kucoin and Token Store. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $39,950.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00706964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00145817 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00180048 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,411,974 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

