Insider Buying: Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Insider Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Martin Palmer acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($15.82) per share, with a total value of £148.85 ($205.65).

Martin Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Martin Palmer purchased 14 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,070 ($14.78) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($206.96).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Martin Palmer purchased 13 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,148 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($206.19).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON BVS) opened at GBX 1,150.50 ($15.90) on Thursday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 826 ($11.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,222 ($16.88). The firm has a market cap of $1,560.00 and a PE ratio of 1,691.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.45) per share. This is a positive change from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 957 ($13.22) to GBX 904 ($12.49) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 965 ($13.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.62) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($16.30) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,132.10 ($15.64).

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

