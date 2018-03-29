Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) PT Raised to C$122.00 at Jefferies Group

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Group from C$115.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Laurentian set a C$120.00 target price on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.11.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a market cap of $2,130.00, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.41. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$81.76 and a 1-year high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

