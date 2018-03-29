BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 51,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,150. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system.

